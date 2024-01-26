NBC Sports Next teams with Pixellot for amateur sports streaming

NBCUniversal’s sports technology division, NBC Sports Next’s SportsEngine has teamed up with technology outfit Pixellot to offer enhanced livestreaming opportunities for sporting venues across North America.

Youth and amateur sports-focused SportsEngine and sports video and data specialist Pixellot will work with the latter’s AI-automated sports cameras and the newly launched SportsEngine Play, a subscription streaming service for capturing and viewing live and on-demand video of youth and amateur sporting events

The pair said that sports venues will be offered a free streaming solution with Pixellot‘s AI-automated cameras. The partnership aims to provide an integrated setup for streaming and production, delivering immersive coverage of games.

SportsEngine Play offers video editing tools, so teams can capture game moments and athletes can create their own highlight reels. The platform is also building acollection of player development and training content featuring athletes including Michael Phelps, Shaun White, Kerri Walsh Jennings, Larry Fitzgerald, Justin Jefferson and Maria Sharapova.

The service is expanding to cover additional amateur sports competitions, such as its recent live stream of the 2024 All-American Bowl.

Pixellot’s AI-cameras offer automated live coverage, and video is integrated with the SportsEngine Play streaming solution to provide access to sports venue games.

“Expanding our partnership with Pixellot is a pivotal step in our mission to elevate the streaming of youth and amateur sports. By integrating Pixellot‘s state-of-the-art camera technology with our SportsEngine Play streaming platform, we’re setting new standards in sports broadcasting, making it easier and more affordable for venues to not only share their sporting events with a wider audience but also benefit from a new revenue stream” said Brett MacKinnon, SVP and general manager, youth and recreational sports, NBC Sports Next.

“We’re delighted to strengthen our partnership with SportsEngine, bringing revolutionary AI-automated video technology to a broader audience. This collaboration underscores our commitment to enhancing sports streaming experience at all levels, making professional-quality live broadcasts accessible to amateur and youth sports venues free of charge,” said David Shapiro, president North America, Pixellot.