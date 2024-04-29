France’s Mediawan to combine with Germany’s Leonine Studios

French producer and channel operator Mediawan is to merge with Leonine Studios in an all-stock transaction, in a deal that Mediawan says will establish it as a premier studio with a global presence across 13 countries, 85 labels, a catalogue of over 30,000 hours of premium content and revenue exceeding €1 billion.

Mediawan and Leonine first partnered in 2020 when Mediawan acquired a approximate 25% stake in Leonine

The deal will allow Mediawan to complete its European footprint with the addition of the German-speaking region, the second largest market in Europe for audiovisual content, the company said.

Leonine was founded in 2019 by Fred Kogel and his management team with financial support from KKR and Atwater Capital through acquiring and merging TMG, Universum Film, i&u TV and Wiedemann & Berg Film, followed by W&B Television, SEO Entertainment, hyperbole, BeetzBros Film Production and Toon2Tango.

The company is now one of the largest integrated independent production, distribution and licensing companies in the German-speaking market, attracting some of the most successful talent and production labels in the region.

The acquisition will mean that Mediawan’s presence now spans 13 countries including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, Benelux, and the UK in Europe, alongside operations in Africa, Asia, and the US.

With Mediawan’s Pierre-Antoine Capton as group CEO, Kogel will lead operations in the German-speaking regions alongside the existing Leonine management team and will join Mediawan’s executive committee. Mediawan is controlled by its co-founders Capton, Iliad Group boss Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse, with financial backing from KKR and other long-term partners.

Capton said: “With the addition of Leonine Studios, we have achieved an important milestone in Mediawan’s strategy to create a pan-European studio with a strong presence in all key markets. I am delighted to welcome Fred Kogel and the entire Leonine team who have built a leading independent studio over the years – together, we will become an even more attractive platform for creative talent and strengthen our position as a leading studio for premium content across all genres.”

Kogel said: “Within five years we have built the leading integrated independent media group in the German-speaking region and a home to some of the best talent in the industry. This is a testimony to the hard work and commitment of all Leonine employees over the years. Our combination with Mediawan to create a pan-European powerhouse is the next step and will bring exciting benefits to our valued partners and customers in Germany, the US and beyond. I look forward to executing on our ambitious growth strategy alongside Mediawan, Leonine’s great management team and our dedicated employees.”