CI Plus passes one billion device milestone

CI Plus – the up-to-date version of the DVB Common Interface specification has passed the milestone of one billion certified devices.

DigiCert and CI Plus LLP last week announced that DigiCert CI Plus certificates have been issued to more than one billion devices, providing PKI-based common trust standards.

The CI Plus (Common Interface Plus, or CI+) technical specification is an extension of the original DVB common standard that provides additional protection for pay TV content and gives pay TV broadcasters in Europe a way to deliver protected services directly to TV sets without the need for a set-top box.

“Most people would not have predicted how dramatically the TV landscape would evolve when the CI Plus specification was developed in 2008Over time, the specification has proven itself as one of the original models for common trust standards across a diverse industry ecosystem. DigiCert CI Plus certificates have now secured more than a billion devices. And with the DigiCert PKI Platform for CI Plus, manufacturers can take advantage of the easiest, most secure, cost-effective way to implement CI Plus standards at scale,” said Richard Hall, VP of customer success at DigiCert, which provides certificates to the 50 licensees of CI Plus

“CI Plus was founded at a time when TVs required an additional set top box to access pay TV services, and the market support over the years has greatly exceeded our expectations. Due to the wide backing of the CE industry and pay-TV operators, the cross-industry collaboration we have established has been hugely beneficial to everyone, especially consumers. We look forward to continuing this momentum with the goal of hitting the next milestone of 2 billion,” said Vlaho Kostov, chairman of CI Plus LLP, a partnership of TV manufacturers and Common Interface module manufacturers.