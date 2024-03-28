Imagine Communications unveils Aviator Automation

Imagine Communications is launching its Aviator Automation, an automation solution that enables multisite and multimodal channel origination in a unified on-prem and cloud ecosystem.

According to the company, Aviator Automation provides a common control system for playout, master control and live integration remotely, and operational coordination across linear and connected TV (CTV) channels.

Aviator Automation integrates with Imagine’s Nexio media servers, Versio integrated playout, and Magellan routing control, including support for Imagine’s Platinum routers and a host of third-party SDI and IP routing infrastructure for SMPTE ST 2110 and MPEG-2 transport stream systems on-prem and in the cloud. It also integrates with other third-party systems.

“Whether media companies are looking to grow channel count, consolidate facilities, or merge broadcast and digital workflows, Aviator Automation provides a unified solution that will help them achieve economies of scale and operational savings, while adapting to the changing needs of channel origination,” said Brendon Mills, general manager, playout and networking, at Imagine. “We believe this kind of converged approach provides our customers with the lowest total cost of ownership, as well as the most flexible path to implementation of multisite and multimodal operations.”

Mills added, “As our customers are increasingly challenged to do more with less, Aviator Automation is the right solution at the right time. It enables more to be done by the same number of people. It allows channel ramp up and tear down to be done more quickly. And most importantly, it enables media companies to reach more viewers on more platforms to generate more revenue.”