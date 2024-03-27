Wurl launches generative AI-enabled BrandDiscovery

FAST and connected TV technology specialist Wurl has launched BrandDiscovery, which it describes as a generative AI-based advertising tech that enables advertisers to align their ads with content in real time.

Campaigns targeted with BrandDiscovery allow advertisers to present ads within programming that contextually aligns with their creatives based on emotions, genres, and brand safety according to Wurl.

BrandDiscovery uses AI to match an ad’s emotion with the emotion of the content directly preceding it, enabling brands to generate positive attention, the company said.

According to Wurl, BrandDiscovery offers contextual targeting at the scene level rather than programme or channel-level.

In the US, where it is available, BrandDiscovery ads will be shown across 300-plus premium CTV publishers, including FAST channels and streamers..

The company said that BrandDiscovery data segments are free of charge, and available to advertisers through their SSPs and DSPs.

Financial services campaign

Wurl has worked with agency Media Monks and ad-tech outfit FreeWheel on a campaign for a financial services company using BrandDiscovery, with the claim that emotion targeting led to a 33% lift in aided brand awareness and a 15% lift in purchase intent.

“The CTV advertising ecosystem is ripe for disruption,” said Peter Crofut, Vice President of Business Development for Agencies and Brands at Wurl, who was hired to oversee BrandDiscovery’s launch and integration.

“When I joined the team here, I was motivated by BrandDiscovery’s potential to lead that disruption and fundamentally change how marketers approach CTV media. We know emotional resonance drives positive attention for brand campaigns, leading to higher brand awareness, recall, and reduced cost per engagement for advertisers. Now, with BrandDiscovery, advertisers will have greater control over the context of their CTV ads, more easily earning the attention of viewers and, as a result, improving measured campaign outcomes.”