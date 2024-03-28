Attention Seekers taps Eluvio for Keystream

Fan streaming site Attention Seekers has chosen tech outfit Eluvio to provide the back-end technology platform for its Keystream service, a private press streaming service enabling brands to securely deliver embargoed experiences to journalists, influencers, and fans globally.

Originally established in 2020 to serve major gaming brands, Keystream emerged in response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, providing a means for brands to release products and announcements despite event cancellations and travel restrictions.

Keystream will use the Eluvio Content Fabric to offer an advanced platform tailored for gaming and other brands seeking engagement with their global audiences.

The upgraded Keystream service is expected to include a range of production, distribution, and viewing capabilities for embargoed launches and events. These will include live closed captioning, multi-language productions, forensic and watermarking tools, low-latency streaming, personalized viewing and experiences and in-stream features.

These new features will be enabled through the Eluvio Content Fabric, which will be integrated within the company’s production and distribution solution, Attention Seekers Connect (AS Connect).

“With Keystream, we aim to revolutionize the way brands creatively and securely engage with their fans. The Keystream service offers a secure and immersive platform that transcends geographical barriers. Our commitment to delivering cutting-edge integrated creative, production and distribution solutions has never been stronger, and we are proud to continue leading the charge in shaping the future of live streaming via our fan-first integrated distribution technologies. The evolution of Keystream represents a significant milestone in our journey to further innovations in this content space. We look forward to working with the Eluvio team to empower our clients and confidentially unlock embargoed fan-first branded content relationships to fans across the globe,” said Philip Mordecai, CEO of Attention Seekers.

“Attention Seekers is clearly at the forefront of delivering secure private video experiences for brands seeking to reach global audiences and influencers at scale. They already have an incredible legacy with some of the most successful gaming and e-sports brands and social influencers in the world, and we’re excited to help bring a new and unmatched user experience to their customers. The Eluvio Content Fabric will enable Attention Seekers to deliver ultra-low latency 4K live and VOD streaming, advanced participant management, and provable engagement insights–all backed by end-to-end tamper-proof content security for embargoed content,” said Michelle Munson, CEO and co-founder of Eluvio.