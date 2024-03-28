Ukraine’s inext and Advision partner to deliver digital signage solutions

Ukrainian technology company inext and cloud-based content management systems (CMS) provider Advision, have entered into a partnership to develop digital signage solutions.

The collaboration will combine inext‘s advanced set-top boxes with Advision’s cloud platform, which will provide businesses a user-friendly and efficient way to manage their digital advertising needs.

inext specialises in software development and production of Android STBs and media players for B2B and B2C markets. It delivers a range of solutions, including IPTV/OTT to modern multimedia systems for urban transport networks and advertising platforms.

Whilst, Advision, which is also based in Ukraine, develops cloud-based CMS solution. According to the tech firm, it holds a significant market share in connected advertising devices.

“We are thrilled to partner with Advision to bring innovative digital signage solutions to the Ukrainian market,” said Maksym Schygol, product-manager for inext, at parent company, Romsat.. “Our combined expertise will empower businesses to create engaging and effective digital experiences for their customers.

inext recently partnered with Uzbekistan telecommunications provider Sarkor Telecom, and Georgian telecom operator TV Sarpi/Ayety, delivering its set-top boxes and IPTV solutions to the telcos.