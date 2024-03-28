ThinkAnalytics develops AI powered FAST channel solution

Content delivery and viewer insight solutions provider, ThinkAnalytics, is launching, ThinkFAST, an AI powered content scheduling FAST channel solution for content rights holders.

The new tech product is designed to reduce time to curate content for channels, drive higher audience engagement, and reduce churn.

Leveraging advanced content understanding techniques, ThinkFAST creates thematic and genre-based channels from the existing content libraries of content rights holders, targeting audience’s interests and preferences. This is proven to drive engagement and increase advertising revenues, said the company.

The solution automates channel creation, removing the human in the loop, henceforth reducing time to market to launch FAST channels.

ThinkFAST is integrated with Think360’s first party viewing data to optimise channel schedules. The tech outfit will showcase ThinkFAST along with its existing solutions at the NAB show in Las Vegas from April 13-17.

“As the industry looks for new ways to address challenges in growing its user base and reducing churn, we are accelerating innovation by working with some of the biggest brands to pioneer new ways of using GenAI that increase engagement with viewers, even unregistered users. We are excited to showcase our solutions for streaming platforms, content rights holders and broadcasters at NAB Show once again,” said Marc Aldrich, CEO of ThinkAnalytics. “Our unique products bring innovative solutions to reduce churn on streaming services, to build FAST channels from content libraries, and for the development of targeted TV advertising.”