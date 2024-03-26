UniqCast teams with Divitel for German middleware migration

Video technology outfit UniqCast has teamed up with QoE specialist Divitel’s Algorithm Factory to enable a middleware migration for an unnamed German TV operator.

The operator, the pair said, will lean on selected Divitel’s understanding of TV systems and the automation capabilities of its algorithm factory, along with UniqCast’s UI’s designed for viewing across set-tops, mobiles, tablets, web, smart TVs, Apple TV and Fire TV devices.

Divitel will lead the migration efforts to ensure that all parts of the TV ecosystem work together, enhancing overall quality for subscribers.

This summer, Divitel and UniqCast will begin testing the new system with selected users alongside the operator. Insights from this testing phase will be used to prepare for a comprehensive migration of the entire subscriber base in October.

Following this, the pair expect that their customer will independently reveal their involvement and announce the launch.

Darko Robič, CEO at UniqCast, said: “We are thrilled to join forces with Divitel. This partnership perfectly combines our cutting-edge products and Divitel’s exceptional support services, ultimately providing our customers with a comprehensive and reliable solution for their video service operations.”

Hans Kornmann, CEO and founder of Divitel said: “It is our mission to facilitate the world’s growing need for efficient hyper Quality of Experience and this project is a testament to that vision. In this instance, UniqCast connects to our factory so they can be sure their technology runs smoothly within the existing ecosystem, demonstrating what is possible when technology meets foresight and expertise.”