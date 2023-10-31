FIS to stream World Cup content on new dedicated OTT platform

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) is to stream content from The FIS Alpine World Cup on its newly-launched dedicated OTT platform FIS TV for all major World Cup nations.

FIS TV will livestream the tournament which kicked off over the weekend in Solden to markets that are not broadcasting the competitions.

The World Cup livestream with English commentary will be available for markets such as Australia and New Zealand. Video highlights will be available across FIS’ social media networks including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok.

The skiing and snowboarding sport organsiation said it will be the first time in recent history that there will be a consistent opportunity for fans to access video content for all FIS World Cup competitions, regardless of where they are hosted or who the rights holder is.

The sports body has also announced it has extended its gaming offering FIS Alpine Predictor Challenge powered by Longines to the 2023-2024 edition. It marks the fourth edition of the prediction game, with over 30.000 participants playing said FIS. The gamification offering is extended with the brand-new FIS Podium Picker for selected FIS disciplines, that challenges user to pick the top three athletes, collect points, challenge other players.