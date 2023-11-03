Apple TV+ lands on Virgin Media

Apple TV+ has landed on Virgin Media, with its library of premium content available to UK customers, directly supported by Virgin set-top boxes.

Stream customers with Virgin Media broadband only or broadband and landline bundle will be eligible for a 30-day contract and no ongoing cost beyond their subscriptions. Virgin TV 360 offers access to 190 channels and up to three mini 360 boxes for the full multi-room TV experience, as well as access to the Virgin TV Go app,

Apple TV+ is home to Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Bad Sisters, Slow Horses, Hijack, Severance, Foundation and the soon to be released Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

David Bouchier, chief TV and entertainment officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “Virgin TV is the home of great entertainment with all the must-have channels, apps and on demand shows we know our customers love. With Apple TV+ now available on Virgin TV 360 and Stream, our customers can enjoy even more unmissable shows and movies all in one place.”