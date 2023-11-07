MediaPower France taps TVU Networks’ cloud and on-premise solutions

Spain’s live IP tech outfit TVU Networks has been tapped by multimedia content management and distribution specialist MediaPower France to provide a full suite of cloud and on-premise solutions for live video production.

The companies said the partnership will address the growing needs of French broadcasters for live production tools ahead of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

TVU delivers cloud or on-premise live production services, integrated with 5G and Starlink networks. The company said it leverages AI and automation-driven technology to support broadcasters reach an efficient metadata and story-centric workflow through its TVU MediaMind platform for live video content acquisition, indexing, production, distribution, and management.

“Our alliance aims to deliver the best to our clients. By merging our technology with local expertise, we offer tools that cater to both established broadcasters and the new generation of content creators. In doing so, we ensure optimized and cost-effective workflows for all outdoor operations, including any live event no matter the size,” said Jean Christophe Albou, Europe Sales Director at TVU Networks. “With the Games approaching, broadcasters are looking for flexible, innovative solutions that are compatible with various standards, including SMPTE2110. TVU stands out by offering a complete ecosystem open to all video formats – SRT, NDI, SDI, and many others – to ensure unmatched compatibility and flexibility.”