Feyenoord taps Endeavor Streaming to launch OTT streamer

Dutch football club Feyenoord Rotterdam has teamed up with Endeavor Streaming to launch a fan-focused OTT platform, Feyenoord ONE.

The club, the 2022-23 Eredivisie champions, will be the first professional club in the Dutch league to launch a dedicated streaming service to expand its content distribution.

The platform offers Feyenoord-supporters exclusive content, including Feyenoord Original documentaries and series, and provides a fan experience through matchday content such as extended highlights, player interviews and full match replays, as well as live Academy Matches and live press conferences.

The club will use Endeavor Streaming’s data capture and analytics tooling to capute consumer insight metrics to maximise audience growth and build a marketplace strategy, according to Endeavor Streaming. The platform launches on January 10 for the second half of 2023-24 Eredivisie season.

Endeavor Streaming has previously delivered direct-to-consumer streaming offerings for football clubs and leagues, including Tottenham Hotspur’s SpursPlay, Union of European Football Associations’s (UEFA) UEFA.tv, the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and the English Football League’s (EFL) iFollow platform.

“Feyenoord ONE is a valuable addition to our existing club channels such as the website, the app, the magazine, and social media channels. Feyenoord ONE provides our supporters with high-quality content in a singular place, allowing them to decide what to watch, when to watch it and ensuring them they will never miss a thing,” said Feyenoord’s CCO Ruud van der Knaap.

“Moreover, the production and distribution of video content through Feyenoord ONE enables us to further improve the quality of our documentaries, specials and video series. We are incredibly proud to be the first club in the Netherlands to offer our supporters their own streaming service, taking our content production and distribution to the next level.”

Pete Bellamy, chief commercial officer at Endeavor Streaming said. “This platform is a significant opportunity for Feyenoord Rotterdam to deepen its relationship with its loyal fans who are seeking more personalized content and interaction with their favorite team and players beyond the traditional matchday experience. Endeavor Streaming continues to be at the forefront on supporting football clubs on their digital expansion.”