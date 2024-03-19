Telestream unveils AI-powered media processing tools

Telestream is introducing a new AI-powered suite of media processing tools aimed to “transform how media professionals digest enhance, and deliver content”.

Among the new suite of AI-powered tools are the following:

Automated Workflow Creation: leveraging artificial intelligence, Telestream’s Vantage Workflow Designer automates the configuration of media processing workflows. This is designed to reduce manual interventions, streamline operations, and minimise errors.

Intelligent Quality Control (QC): Telestream’s AI-driven QC tools automate the process of ensuring consistent content quality across large volumes of media. This automation supports the delivery of high-quality content at the speed demanded by multiple platforms, eliminating the scalability challenges of manual QC.

Efficient Captioning and Subtitling: The integration of AI to captioning and subtitling processes. This enhances content accessibility and global reach. It also ensures that content can be quickly turned around to meet the immediate needs of a diverse and widespread audience.

Simplified Adoption and Integration: Telestream has focused on making its advanced AI solutions accessible and easy to integrate. This approach lowers the barrier to adopting these technologies, enabling media entities to adapt and innovate quickly, said the company

The company is also launching a new cloud-based Live Capture as a Service offering designed to simplify the live capture of content from any location in real-time. The tool facilitates a faster transition from live capture to broadcast and optimising production workflows, according to Telestream.

Telestream Chief Product Officer Mike Gilson highlights the benefits of this new solution: “The growing need for live content underscores the urgency for faster, more flexible production processes. Live Capture as a Service transforms live content capture by providing cloud-based, instant access, freeing media companies from the limitations of physical infrastructure. This breakthrough not only streamlines production but also opens up opportunities for media companies to capture and monetize more content, meeting audience demand for high-quality, timely media experiences more efficiently.”