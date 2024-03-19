Ateme powers stereoscopic 3D content on Apple Vision Pro

Video tech firm Ateme has leveraged its Gen 7 compression engine to support Spatial Computing through the MV-HEVC standard, which has enabled its Titan encoders to deliver stereoscopic 3D content for Spatial Computing on the Apple Vision Pro.

Spatial Computing provides viewers with real-life virtual scenes and characters portrayed in 3D stereoscopic video, as well as immersive audio, said the company.

Ateme’s Titan encoders empower content providers and rights owners to deliver immersive experiences previously unseen. The MV-HEVC standard and leveraging Ateme’s expertise in multi-layer HEVC formats for video compression, the company said it enable seamless compatibility and improved quality for 3D video on the Apple Vision Pro platform.

The 3D stereoscopic content encoded by Ateme for the Apple Vision Pro will be showcased at the 2024 NAB Show on April 14-17.

“Content providers and rights owners are looking for new ways to engage viewers, and Spatial Computing is a real breakthrough in this field,” said Anais Painchault, VP products, compression & processing at Ateme. “We’re excited to be part of this adventure, pioneering new ways of consuming content and enabling content providers and rights owners to participate in this revolution by unlocking the potential of Spatial Computing for audiences worldwide.”