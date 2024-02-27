News

Ateme integrates Verance Aspect Watermarking

Stuart Thomson

Video technology outfit Ateme has teamed up with watermarking specialist Verance to integrate Verance Aspect Watermarking within the audio chain of the Ateme Titan transcoders.

Ateme VeranceAccording to Ateme, the integration will help enable distribution of North American NextGen broadcast interactive services, offering broadcasters create additional personalised offerings.

Aspect is Verance’s implementation of the ATSC open watermarking standards. It launches broadcast applications by carrying metadata and triggers associated with NextGen Broadcast interactive broadcast experiences through various distribution paths, including ATSC 1.0 and 3.0 over-the-air, cable and satellite and over-the-top services. Without the watermark, 80% of US households are unable to take advantage of these capabilities, according to the tech company.

The integration of Verance Aspect Watermarking within the Titan audio chain can help enable use cases such as the start over function, sports betting, fantasy sports, personalised news and weather, targeted advertising and advanced emergency information, according to Ateme.

“With more and more broadcasters deploying NextGen Broadcast, they want to see a return on their investment. We are thrilled to be enabling new business models through interactive services and personalization, by combining Verance Aspect Watermarking with Ateme’s TITAN transcoders,” said Julien Mandel, solution marketing senior director, contribution and distribution segment, at Ateme.

Nil Shah, Verance CEO, said: “Verance is proud to partner with Ateme in integrating our Aspect Watermarking technology into its Titan transcoders. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in delivering personalized and engaging content experiences to viewers while ensuring interoperability across all distribution paths. It empowers broadcasters with unparalleled opportunities to deliver personalized content, explore new revenue opportunities and embrace the transformative capabilities of NextGen TV.”

