Ateme powers NT’s video delivery for live sports events

Thailand’s telecommunications operator NT has leveraged Ateme’s encoders to enhance video delivery for various prestigious sporting events throughout Asia and beyond over the last two years.

NT tapped the technology provider’s Kyrion solution to improve video quality at low latency, enhancing the overall viewing experience for customers.

The technology was deployed for The 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2023, World Cup 2022 Qatar, Olympics 2021 Japan, Sea Games in Vietnam 2021 and Cambodia 2023, European Championship 2020 and the Thai Football League.

Ateme specialises in video compression, delivery, and streaming solutions. According to the company, Ateme Kyrion has lightweight design, and a compact nature makes it transportable for such live events.

“Demand is growing for high-quality sports content in Thailand,” said Duc Long Nguyen, sales director at Ateme. “This encompasses a wider variety of sports as well as a bigger fan base, with more and more female enthusiasts. We are thrilled to be helping NT meet the evolving needs of the market by contributing high-quality content at very low latency.”

“We needed a solution that was robust and high-quality, yet also practical to carry around to the events,” said Mr. Weeradej Seangudomchai, director of broadcast department at NT. “Ateme’s KYRION solution fit the bill, enhancing our capabilities to serve not only our own subscribers, but also other broadcasters and service providers in the region.”