Tele Columbus taps Simply.tv for EPG data for new TV service

German cable operator Tele Columbus, which markets services under the PŸUR brand, has tapped metadata specialist Simply.tv to provide technology to enhance its new flagship TV service.

Tele Columbus’ service will integrate EPG data, providing viewers with what Simply.tv describes as a comprehensive and user-friendly guide. Additionally, third-party application integrations will enable users to access a wide range of streaming applications directly from the TV interface, delivering a unified viewing experience.

Lars Lanske, Head of TV & on Demand Products at PŸUR, said, “With unparalleled flexibility and transparency behind the metadata, moving to Simply.TV made sense with the future in mind. With Simply.TV’s expertise, we now have the tools to offer our customers an unparalleled entertainment experience and remain competitive in this dynamic landscape.”

Daniel Rühmann, the Chief Operating Officer at Simply.TV, said, “Our selection as the partner to enhance Germany’s latest TV service underscores our position as the ideal collaborator to assist operators in thriving within this highly competitive landscape. Our expansion into Tele Columbus with our metadata solution emphasizes the remarkable potential of our technology and the dedication of our expert data team. We feel privileged to welcome Tele Columbus into our expanding network of global TV operator partners who are harnessing our metadata to craft exceptional user experiences. This collaboration reaffirms our unwavering dedication to reshaping the television industry.”