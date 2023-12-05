TNT Sports to broadcast England Women’s cricket tour of India

Warner Bros. Discovery and BT Sports’ UK sports JV TNT Sports is to broadcast exclusive coverage of the England Women’s cricket tour of India live from Mumbai.

Available on TNT Sports and via the discovery+ app, live coverage begins with the first T20I on Wednesday 6 December from 13:00 GMT. The four-day Test match (14-17 December) will begin the following week, with each day’s play starting from 04:00 GMT. Reshmin Chowdhury will present all of the action alongside former England internationals Alex Hartley and Lydia Greenway.

Warner Bros. Discovery said that broadcasting the England Women’s tour of India strengthens its commitment to showcasing elite women’s sport that already includes live coverage of Premiership Women’s Rugby and UEFA Women’s Champions League (via TNT Sports), as well as complete coverage of the Australian Open and Roland-Garros Grand Slam tennis tournaments in addition to the Tour de France Femmes (all via Eurosport).

Cricket fans will be able to watch as an Indian side hosts an England team captained by Heather Knight in three T20Is at the Wankhede Stadium, followed by a four-day Test at DY Patil Stadium.

England Women last toured India in 2019, losing 2-1 in the ODI leg of the tour before turning the tables to claim the T20I series 3-0. This year’s competition will see players including Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone taking on the Indian side.