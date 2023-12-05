Proximus deploys Velocix’s SaaS streaming analytics to boost multiscreen video services

Belgium’s telco Proximus has tapped cloud TV software provider Velocix enhance the video delivery of its Pickx multiscreen video services with performance insights from Velocix Analytics.

Proximus deployed the tech outfit’s SaaS streaming analytics application to provide deep insights into the performance of the Velocix CDN along with metrics about the viewing experience and customer device behaviour.

Velocix’s content delivery software is designed to support high-capacity live, on-demand, time-shifted video and cloud DVR applications, to enablle video service providers to rapidly scale-out their premium multiscreen services using an open video network architecture. The cloud-native application, Velocix Analytics is powered by an advanced processing engine. According to the company, it provides granular data analysis and ultra-high transaction rates for near-real time performance.

The deployed technology also supports Proximus with day-to-day operational tasks such as CDN capacity planning to ensure the video platform is scaled to meet traffic bursts for major live events.

Raphael De Beys, TV Platforms lead, at Proximus said: “With instant access to a boundless array of video streaming data, we have the critical intelligence needed to drive gains in our service quality and plan the build-out of our video platform with greater confidence.”

Jim Brickmeier, CEO at Velocix, added: “Delivering class-winning video services in a highly competitive national market demands intuitive, data-driven decision-making, and we’re delighted to support Proximus as it continues to advance the performance of its market leading multiscreen services.”