Ateme enhances personalised ads with Apple HLS Interstitials

In a move to enhance personalised advertising, video processing technology specialist, Ateme, has integrated of the latest HLS Interstitials specification from Apple into its Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) solution.

This development of the Ateme NEA solution for targeted advertising is designed to enhance the viewing experience while enabling content and service providers to increase revenue streams through wider reach and more effective ad targeting, said the company.

According to Ateme, the integration is expected to provide seamless transition from content to ads, it provides more choice for service provider with the ability to enhance or restrict player control actions during ad breaks, there is more flexibility in the ad-insertion process and has more resilience to ad-break conditioning and segment boundaries in the HLS manifest.

“Content and service providers are struggling to find new ways to increase their revenue,” said Ahmed Swidan, director of personalised TV at Ateme. ”One way to achieve this is to reach more viewers, on more devices, with the best ad-insertion techniques. The latest HLS Interstitials specification from Apple enables a wider reach, while also introducing advanced functionalities for ad-break replacement logic and making the system more resilient. We are thrilled to be among the first vendors to implement this standard, helping the media industry reach its full monetization potential.”