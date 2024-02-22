Turkish telecommunications operator, Turkcell, has teamed up with tech outfits Cisco and Qwilt to enhance and accelerate its streaming quality and data delivery for its mobile users and fixed broadband customers.

Turkcell will tap Qwilt’s Open Edge Cloud for Content Delivery platform which is powered by Open Caching and enabled with Cisco’s edge computing and networking infrastructure. This deployment activates Open Caching services at multiple distributed points. The joint solution is deeply embedded and fully integrated into Turkcell’s network edge, which will enable the operator to handle larger data volumes and enhance the overall customer experience.

According to the provider, Turkcell services 38.2 million mobile users and 3.1 million fixed broadband customers, with network coverage extending to 99% of Turkey.

Emre Erdem, general manager of Turkcell Superonline, said: “By embracing Cisco and Qwilt’s Open Edge model, we’re fortifying our network to meet the demands of content publishers, ensuring Turkiye’s and the region’s digital population remains constantly connected, entertained, and informed. Our fiber roll-out strategy has enabled us to provide fiber internet to over 5.7 million home passes across 28 cities in Turkiye, and we continue our investments to expand our infrastructure further.”

Elif Yenihankaya, director, network capabilities at Turkcell, added: “Through strategic collaboration with Cisco and Qwilt, we will extend our scope and continue to provide exceptional digital experiences to both residential and business customers across Turkiye. This deployment will allow us to meet the rising bandwidth demands and ensure a superior quality of experience for our valued customers.”

Alon Maor, CEO at Qwilt, said: “Turkcell’s partnership marks the latest milestone in our mission to build the world’s largest, highest-performing all-edge network. This collaboration ensures seamless digital service delivery to millions of consumers in Turkiye. Our Open Edge CDN is embedded directly at the network edge, closer to end-users than traditional CDNs, guaranteeing users across the country experience the highest quality and fastest delivery for streaming video, online games, social media, or downloading massive files.”