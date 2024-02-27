Rakuten and OpenAI partner to deliver AI Tools for telecoms

Japan’s Rakuten Group, has collaborated with tech outfit, OpenAI, to develop and deliver cutting-edge AI tools designed to enhance telecommunication operations.

The two companies together will create solutions to address the needs and challenges of telco operators when planning, building and managing mobile networks.

The Rakuten AI platform will be expanded to include solutions for customer service, network optimisation and predictive maintenance of telecom networks. Rakuten AI will enhance operators’ ability to detect and resolve network issues in near real-time, said the company. This aims to create more responsive and adaptive network operations for operators.

Rakuten and OpenAI previously partnered in November where the pair launched the joint venture Rakuten AI for Business, a new artificial intelligence platform.

Ting Cai, chief data officer of Rakuten Group, said, “The telecommunications industry is at an inflection point where it must adapt to modern technologies or be left behind. Open RAN decouples software from hardware and makes data more accessible in the cloud, creating a perfect environment for large-scale AI applications. That’s why we are excited to partner with OpenAI to reinvent telecom together and generate greater value for consumers and businesses.”