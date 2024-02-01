The Channel Store signs FAST partnership with Rakuten TV

Rakuten TV has struck a strategic partnership with FAST channel specialist The Channel Store (TCS), that sees the launch of five FAST channels on the Rakuten platform.

The channels are: El País, named for the Spanish newspaper, offering reports, live programmes, monitoring of major events and sections for foodies (El Comidista) and music lovers; La Liga+, with news and past events from various national and international competitions; Pocoyo, the well-know children’s animation character; Vivir con perros for dog lovers; and Living with cats, focused on the care, teaching and life in the company of cats.

The Channel Store, which collaborates with publishers such as El Confidencial, Planeta Junior, Cines Verdi, Oficios Perdidos and others, is a significant player in the distribution and monetization of FAST channels on the main platforms in Spain and Europe.

Rakuten TV joins platforms such as Tivify, Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, Xiaomi TV+, Orange TV and others in distributing its content.

Fernando García Calvo, CEO of The Channel Store, said: “The launch of these five channels on Rakuten TV shows the expansion of channel distribution capabilities to more users and in more countries that is consolidating The Channel Store as a leading European reference in the FAST world”.

Marcos Milanez, chief content officer of Rakuten TV, said, “We are delighted to announce this partnership with The Channel Store, as it represents another milestone in the continuous enhancement of our FAST channel portfolio, ensuring we have premium and locally relevant channels for our audience.”