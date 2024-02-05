Exclusive: Vidaa taps Teads for Hisense CTV native display inventory

Global media platform Teads, has tied with Vidaa USA, the Smart TV operating system company powering Hisense Smart TVs, to extend advertiser reach with CTV native display inventory on its smart TV OS.

The partnership sees Teads enable exclusive access to Hisense’s content selection portal to brands and agencies in the US, UK, Mexico, Brazil, Italy, Australia, and Canada.

The CTV native display format has garnered growing interest due to its premium quality and ability to reach a wide audience, including those not using ad-supported streaming television, said the company. Southwest Airlines is the first VIDAA campaign to exclusively debut in the US via Teads’ platform.

Speaking to DTVE, Jeremy Arditi, Co-CEO of Teads said the company is the only place to buy this inventory from, with it to work closely with advertisers and agencies to “help develop the creative that will go into those (ad) placements” as part of the Vidaa partnership.

Teads works closely with partners such as Kantar, Comscore, and TVision to conduct comprehensive and reliable measurement solutions which it provides clients with insights and performance metrics, to assess the effectiveness of their campaigns.

The company also collaborates with Comscore and LiveRamp on audience offerings, while also developing its own genre-targeting capabilities, enabling buyers to target their ideal consumers on CTV platforms efficiently.

TV advertising industry

Further commenting on the TV advertising market, Arditi explains to DTVE, “We see a once in a generation shift in how consumers are consuming content, with that shift being from linear to connected TV. Certain markets across the globe which are more advanced has made that shift more than others. But it seems to be generally a trend that is happening across all borders.”

However the Teads chief points out there is further action that needs to be taken in the TV advertising industry, with a “misalignment between time spent within connected TV content and the amount of advertising spent.”

“That gap is something we are looking to help brands fulfil and capitalise on, even though there is a lot of excitement around CTV it means there is perhaps not as much competition in prices so there is opportunities to be more efficient in a number of ways, he added. “Also a lot of the streamers or at least the major ones are getting into the ad-supported models and one thing that we are seeing there is a good portion of that inventory is becoming open programmatically, that is a sign of things to come.”

Guy Edri, CEO, Vidaa USA, said: “Our promise and role at VIDAA is to develop and manage the best independent platform in the world that enables all of our partners from the content, advertising, and technology space, sustainable growth. We are not competing with our partners, but leveraging their power and expertise to create win-win situations. And our cooperation with Teads is just that. Joining our state-of-the-art platform and our reach to tens of millions of homes with Teads’ market leadership in advertising.”

Arditi, added: “Our exclusive partnership with VIDAA further elevates our global CTV footprint to ensure a premium omnichannel offering that simplifies digital and TV buying. We are excited to expand our CTV native inventory with one of the world’s largest smart TV operators to not only drive incremental reach for our partners but enable them to extend their creative storytelling from digital into CTV.”