Disney+ leads line-up of streamers as Apple Vision Pro prepares for launch

Apple’s new mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro opens for pre-orders this week ahead of its February 2 launch, with Disney+ among the entertainment services in the offering.

The launch of the streamer on the headset, which underscores the close relationship between the studio and the consumer electronics giant, will see viewers given the opportunity to choose one of four Disney+ ‘environments’. Each environment includes animations and sounds designed to enhance the experience, along with ‘Easter eggs’ from films and franchises.

The environments available at launch include the Disney+ Theater, based on the El Capital Theatre in Hollywood, the Scale Floor from Pixar’s Monsters Inc.; Marvel’s Avengers Tower overlooking downtown Manhattan; and the cockpit of Luke Skywalker’s landspeeder from Star Wars.

The environments were created using the Universal Scene Description (USD) format developed by Pixar and open sourced in 2016.

3D movies will be encoded in Multiview High Efficiency Video Coding (MV-HEVC) with Dolby Vision in UHD resolution with HDR.

Disney+ subscribers will be able to stream the complete catalogue, with access to Hulu for Disney Bundle subs in the US.

Viewers will be abler to watch moves including Avatar: The Way of Water, Avengers: Endgame, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Elemental, and Encanto in 3D, with other titles to join later.

Users who previously purchased Disney movies that include 3D versions from the Apple TV app will be able to access those 3D versions on Apple Vision Pro at no additional cost.

“At Disney, we’re constantly searching for new ways to entertain, inform, and inspire by combining exceptional creativity with groundbreaking technology to create truly remarkable experiences,” said Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company.

“Apple Vision Pro is a revolutionary platform that will bring our fans closer to the characters and stories they love while immersing them more deeply in all that Disney has to offer. We’re proud to once again be partnering with Apple to bring extraordinary new Disney experiences to people around the world.”

150 3D movies

In addition to Disney+ and Apple TV+, Apple’s headset will include apps from ESPN, NBA, MLB, PGA Tour, Max, Discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Fubo, Crunchyroll, Red Bull TV, IMAX, TikTok and Mubi.

Alongside Apple TV+ shows and movies such as Killers of the Flower Moon and Masters of the Air, the Apple Vision Pro will also feature MLS Season Pass, offering US soccer.

Apple said that 150 3D movies would be available at launch, including Dune, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Users can access 3D versions of movies when they become available to rent or purchase from the Apple TV app, and users who own or purchase movies with a 3D edition will be able to access that version on Apple Vision Pro at no additional cost, according to Apple, which said that a number of streamers – including Disney+ – would offers 3D version of movies.

The Apple Vision Pro offers, among other features, Apple Immersive Video, a new format created by the tech company that 180° 3D 8K recordings captured with Spatial Audio.

Apple will offer a curated selection of films and series to highlight this capability, including Alicia Keys: Rehearsal Room, Adventure focusing on athletics, Wild Life and Prehistoric Planet Immersive.