Apple TV+ increases monthly subscription plan to $9.99

Apple TV+ is increasing its prices for the second time in 12 months, with US consumers now set to pay $9.99 per month to access The Morning Show streamer.

The service was launched in 2019 and was offered on a free trial basis for those purchasing new Apple devices, followed by a per month cost of $4.99.

That was increased to $6.99 last October, with the new annual price rising from $69 to $99 per year.

Apple has enjoyed success with its streamer, which has focused on a more curated collection of originals than its rivals.

Shows on offer range from hit comedy Ted Lasso and Bad Sisters to Invasion and Pachinko, while its acquired movie CODA secured an Oscar Best Picture win in 2022.

The streamer’s US offering also includes sports, with Friday Night Baseball and Major League Soccer matches available.