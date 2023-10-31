Mediaset retains Coppa Italia rights for three years

MediaForEurope-owned Mediaset Italia has retained the rights to broadcast Italian football leagues Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana for the next three years.

The commercial broadcaster will exclusively air matches from the football competition through to 2027, on Mediaset networks and livestream on Mediaset Infinity and sportmediaset.it

Mediaset’s offer was equal to approximately €56 million euros and can be extended to a total of approximately 58 million per year with 2 million production cost. It marks a significant increase compared to the €48 million per year during the three-year period from 2021 up to 2024. The Assembly meeting on 30 October 2023 saw 18 votes in favour for Mediaset, beating rival broadcaster Rai.

Coppa Italia 2023-2024 season kicks off today, with the first round of 16 games this week, Mediaset said it will broadcast eight matches across three days on Italia 1 and 20, as well as live streaming on Mediaset Infinity and on sportmediaset.it . The final is scheduled to take place for May 2024.

Pier Silvio Berlusconi, CEO Mediaset, said: “We express our satisfaction for the award to Mediaset of the most most important football trophy in Italy. It is a unique case – and a source of pride – for a commercial broadcaster to be able to offer a major football competition for Italian club teams all on an exclusive basis and at no cost to viewers. at no cost to viewers”.