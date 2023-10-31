Facebook and Instagram to launch ad-free subscription plans

Meta parent company to Facebook and Instagram said it will introduce ad-free paid subscriptions plans for users of both social media platforms across markets in the EU, EEA and Switzerland by November.

The plans were first reported by the Wall Street Journal, to meet European regulations who have been seeking to curb the use of personal data by big tech for profit. A Luxembourg court gave the Mark Zuckerberg-owned company a deadline of the end of November to comply with a ruling on the use of personal data to target advertising to users without their consent.

Ad-free plans for people over the age of 18 will cost €9.99 per month on the web or €12.99 per month on iOS and Android. The subscription will apply to all linked Facebook and Instagram accounts in a user’s Accounts Center. Subscribers’ information will not be used for ads, noted Meta.

Until March 1, 2024, the initial subscription covers all linked accounts in a user’s Accounts Center. However, beginning March 1, 2024, an additional fee of €6/month on the web and €8 per month on iOS and Android will apply for each additional account listed in a user’s Accounts Center.

User who continue to use Facebook and Instagram with ads, have access to Ad Preferences, which provides a range of controls that enable them to influence the ads their see as well as the data used to inform these ads, including activity information from ad partners.

In a statement Meta said, “We believe in an ad-supported internet, which gives people access to personalised products and services regardless of their economic status. It also allows small businesses to reach potential customers, grow their business and create new markets, driving growth in the European economy. And like other companies we’ll continue to advocate for an ad-supported internet, even with our new subscription offering in the EU, EEA and Switzerland. But we respect the spirit and purpose of these evolving European regulations, and are committed to complying with them. “

“We announced in August our intention to move people in the EU, EEA and Switzerland to the GDPR legal basis of “Consent” for the purpose of processing data collected on our own platforms for advertising purposes. We made that change to address a number of evolving and emerging regulatory requirements in the region,” they added.

“The option for people to purchase a subscription for no ads balances the requirements of European regulators while giving users choice and allowing Meta to continue serving all people in the EU, EEA and Switzerland. In its ruling, the CJEU expressly recognised that a subscription model, like the one we are announcing, is a valid form of consent for an ads funded service.”