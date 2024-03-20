Accedo launches OTT Video Managed Services Offering

Tech outfit Accedo has launched a dedicated OTT video managed services offering designed to reduce complexity and risk for video service providers.

The launch will see the company take complete ownership of operating and enhancing OTT video services, managing the entire end-to-end ecosystem, including technology, functionality, people, and processes.

According to Accedo, the broad suite of solutions covers a vast array of video streaming use cases, with a focus on user experience and innovation. In combination with its wide network of technology partners from across the OTT ecosystem, Accedo said it is able to provide a UX-driven end-to-end offering, leveraging best-of-breed solutions in a single holistic package.

As part of the Managed Service, Accedo will manage multiple vendors and technology stacks. The company said it will also as monitor, evaluate, and challenge the technology roadmap, identifying opportunities for service optimisation and ensuring a high level of flexibility and scalability.

Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo, said: “The OTT ecosystem has become increasingly complex over the past decade. Running a successful and competitive video service means that every part of the service puzzle needs to be fully optimized. At the same time, video providers are battling fierce competition and increasing churn, while trying to deliver an optimized user experience across countless different and constantly evolving variations. We are already addressing many of these challenges for our customers and the Managed Services offering is a natural extension of that experience. It will further help our customers put their focus into core business activities such as content acquisition, monetization strategies, and distribution.”

Accedo will present the OTT Video Managed Services Solution at NAB in Las Vegas, US taking place on April 13-17.