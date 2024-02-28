Accedo and Qualcomm team up for XR for pay TV

Video technology outfit Accedo has teamed up with Qualcomm Technologies to develop what the pair describe as an end-to-end XR offering for pay TV operators, to support new viewing experiences across sports, media and home entertainment.

Accedo will develop a software stack for high-performance XR hubs built on the Snapdragon Spaces XR Developer Platform.

Qualcomm Technologies has designed an XR Hub powered by Snapdragon, a reference platform for XR distributed computing, to support the capabilities of Accedo’s software stack.

The pair say their partnership will enable multi-user experiences by powering the use of AR glasses in the same room thanks to Qualcomm Technologies’ split-rendering technology.

The reference platform will also support Accedo’s Xtend solution to enable pay TV operators, as well as sports and media and entertainment companies, to build XR streaming applications. Accedo said its experience developing for Android TV will enable the development of a new XR Launcher, specifically designed for integration with the XR Hub.

Michael Lantz, Accedo, said: “We see an opportunity in the new XR hub for sports, media and entertainment players to enhance the sports viewing and streaming experience. Powered by Accedo’s award-winning Xtend Solution and with our leading experience in designing user experiences for media, we are excited to use our expertise developing high quality solutions in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies’ footprint in the XR market.”

Sahil Bansal, senior director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, said: “In collaboration with us, Accedo is working to bring this game changing XR solution to market to empower operators to deliver immersive sports, media and home entertainment experiences. We are excited to enable new XR applications built on Snapdragon Spaces, and we hope the XR Hub powered by Snapdragon is set to become the new media hub in the living room.”