Comcast Advertising launches Signal Authentication Service

Comcast Advertising has launched Signal Authentication Service in aim to enhance ad measurement across linear and streaming TV.

Signal Authentication Service is designed to provide measurement companies and platforms with a reliable identity signal that can be used across multiple privacy-forward such as the delivery of ad impressions at the household. This can then be used to obtain accurate reach and frequency measurement, cross-device frequency optimization, and attribution measurement.

The new service leverages Blockgraph technology enabling partners to submit ad logs, web analytics or attribution data and receive back verification that the ad exposures or events were delivered to an authenticated residential household, ensuring accurate measurement.

Comcast Advertising said companies which currently rely on IP addresses and other identifiers to link campaign events across platforms to measure and de-duplicate exposures for aggregated performance reporting are unreliable when based on probabilistic device graphs, as IP addresses rotate regularly.

Signal Authentication Service will allow advertisers to better understand on-target reach and frequency evaluation to determine how best to allocate, according to the Comcast ad unit.

“The inaccuracy of today’s media reporting is greatly impacting advertisers’ ability to truly understand which parts of their media is actually providing value and the increasing amount of signal loss is further exacerbating this,” said Larry Allen, VP & GM, data & addressable enablement, Comcast Advertising. “This new service will greatly improve the ability for our advertiser clients to confidently target and reach their audiences, and be able to measure campaign performance across linear and streaming.”

“Recent investigations suggest that current ID graphs are of varying quality, especially those that rely on IP addresses,” said Jon Watts, managing director, CIMM, a non-partisan coalition focused on cultivating improvements, best practices and innovations in measurement, metrics and data usage across the media and advertising ecosystem. “Household subscriptions are some of the most accurate signals we have and can play an invaluable role in helping the industry to reliably measure and attribute campaign performance, improving our understanding of the media value.”

“Dynata, in close partnership with Comcast Advertising’s Signal Authentication service, delivers a new level of precision to CTV campaigns,” said Becky Harris, vice president of measurement and data solutions, Dynata. “Our clients gain actionable insights from our brand lift surveys, tied directly to verified ad exposures. This data-driven approach empowers them to optimize their media investments and drive better results.”