Brightcove launches Publisher Insights capability

Streaming tech group, Brightcove, has introduced a new capability Publisher Insights within its media studio, targeted to news organisations and other real-time-driven content platforms, to provide real-time analytics to drive audience engagement.

The company said Publisher Insights builds on Brightcove’s Audience Insights. The product is designed for news companies to quickly identify stories that drive viewer interest and help shape effective audience engagement strategies.

Publisher Insights provides real-time features that measure engagement drivers, build actionable viewer segmentation reporting, as well as leverages Brightcove’s Audience Sync integration to synchronise critical metrics with popular MAP and CRM platforms and drive action based on insights, according to the tech outfit.

It also sees content providers have access to a new ‘Trending Now’ dashboard to analyse viewership and audience metrics.

The solution will also introduce a new benchmark – “Engagement Peaks,” a KPI that outlines the average shelf life (including peaks and drop-offs) of a publisher’s video content. This aims to help customers decide the frequency, type, length, and intensity of the content they are publishing to expand audience reach and grow engagement.

“Publisher Insights is designed to address the needs of content organizations that seek to make better, more timely data-driven decisions. Many publishers rely on real-time data, analytics, and insights to analyse what video content is performing best on their platform,” said Scott Levine, chief product officer at Brightcove. “Building on our Audience Insights solution, we have customized a new product for news, sports, politics, and other publishers to analyse their viewership trends in an instant to optimize their content strategy.”