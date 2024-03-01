PlumResearch names Jonathan Broughton as research director

TV industry research outfit PlumResearch has appointed EBU strategy chief Jonathan Broughton as its new research director.

In this role, Broughton is tasked with advancing the company’s analytics and insights capabilities in the entertainment industry, focusing on product development and strategic consulting to foster growth.

PlumResearch provides streaming data insights, catering to a global client base, with a special focus on linear TV, SVOD, and AVOD markets.

Broughton moves from the EBU, where he served as head of strategy; steering broadcasters through digital transformations and tech adoption to meet changing viewer demands.

He as previously been involved in media analysis, strategic consulting, and launching a range of intelligence products, in roles at Workshare Consulting, Media Business Insight, and IHS Markit

Broughton said, “The digital landscape is still in a state of immense flux, underscoring the critical need for precise audience insights to shape effective strategies. I’m excited to be joining a team renowned for its innovative and unmatched capacity for delivering actionable insight.”

Lukasz Jeziorski, founder and CEO of PlumResearch, said, “Jonathan’s strategic vision will be invaluable as we enhance our analytics capabilities and solidify PlumResearch’s leadership in the market. His media expertise will guide our innovative efforts and strategic direction, ensuring PlumResearch continues to be the cutting edge of entertainment analytics.”