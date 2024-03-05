Norwegian tech firm Appear has been chosen by satellite uplink provider, Peak Uplink, to modernise the encoding equipment for live sports contribution and enhance its overall satellite contribution capabilities.

Peak Uplink provides its services for sport broadcasters in North America, managing satellite contributions for live sports productions. The company will leverage Appear’s X Platform technology to replace its encoding equipment in its satellite uplink trucks.

Appear specialises in high-capacity, sustainable solutions for media processing and content delivery. The tech provider said the X Platform equips Peak Uplink with the versatility to deliver AVC and HEVC, encoded video via ASI, TSoIP, and SRT and offer encrypted modulation and demodulation in the same chassis, while providing the flexibility to expand their services to include JPEG-XS.

The solution’s density allows a single Appear 1RU X10 Platform to replace legacy systems with considerable power, weight, and spatial efficiency, according to the company.

Ed McGivern, general manager North America at Appear, said: “The decision to invest in Appear’s X Platform reflects the industry’s shift from single function equipment to more elegant and modular encoding and transport solutions. We are thrilled to offer Peak Uplink a streamlined, future-ready solution that addresses current challenges in live sports contribution while having the flexibility to deliver a sustainable future. From football to baseball to basketball, our X Platform is primed to handle encoding demands at any scale, empowering our customers to meet all the needs of today’s live sports enthusiasts.”