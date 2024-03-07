RTL’s Smartclip restructures leadership team

RTL Group’s adtech development and solutions provider, smartclip, expands its senior team with four new key appointments.

Gloria Eichler has been promoted from VP, ad platform to the newly created position of chief product officer (CPO). In her new post as CPO, she will spearhead the company’s strategic production direction, playing a key role in delivering adtech solutions to European broadcasters and publishers.

Eichler first joined Smartclip over 12 years ago, holding several technical roles in platform development and ad delivery optimisation. Before joining Smartclip, Eichler also served as head of platform engineering at Germany’s SporX. Her appointment comes following the promotion of René Wagner to chief technology officer in 2023. The pair will report to co-chief executive officers Thomas Servatius and Dr. Oliver Vesper.

Smartclip has also made three new hires with Mirjam Naves to take the role of VP projects & processes, Shira Leffel as VP marketing & product education, and Christian Osterhues as VP people & culture.

Leffel will oversee the marketing and product education teams, with the additional responsibility of identifying marketing synergies across all RTL adtech entities and its technology partners. Osterhues is tasked with managing smartclip’s recruitment and training strategies. Meanwhile, Naves will head major strategic integrations and development projects, she will be instrumental in leading the company’s operational processes.

Servatius said: “ I’m a firm believer that our people are the cornerstone of our success, and I’m therefore delighted to welcome Gloria to the C-level team as CPO, her experience and impressive track record will be instrumental to the continued success of our products, as well as Mirjam, Shira, and Christian, who will all play important roles in ensuring smartclip, its products, and its people continue to thrive as we take on our new market focus. I am also very pleased to see our leadership team moving closer to gender parity. Achieving 40% female representation is a significant milestone for us as we continue to lead the way in furthering diversity and inclusion in our industry.”