Vivaro deploys Appear’s X platform for live decoding

Solutions provider Vivaro Media has tapped live production technology outfit, Appear, to support the live contribution of major sporting events.

Vivaro Media, which provides solutions for the global transport of live audiovisual content to broadcasters and service providers across Latin America, will deploy Appear’s X Platform to decode more than 30 HD channels during the competition.

The X20 Platform is designed to enable broadcasters and service providers to facilitate live contribution, with advanced remote production and distribution workflows globally.

According to Appear, its X20 Platform delivers flexibility, density, and cost-efficiency to media brands.

As part of the partnership, Vivaro Media will use the X20 to deliver signals using technologies such as 2022-7, 2110 and NMOS to major broadcasters in Latin America. This replaces Vivaro Media’s existing SDI equipment, providing IP protocol capabilities.

Carlos Jurado, senior director sales engineering & operations, Vivaro Media said: “Live sporting events are enjoyed by billions of fans globally every year, who expect perfect broadcast coverage. Our positive experience with the Appear X20 and X10 Platform, gives us the confidence to further use it in more applications within our network and to deploy it in services for our customers in premium live events worldwide. The X20’s ability to adapt to our evolving requirements, its compact design, and its flexibility to manage most protocols and interfaces, were key factors in our decision.We are confident that our continued partnership with Appear will enhance our broadcast operations’ efficiency and sustainability, setting new standards for live event coverage.”

Luis Perez, sales director LATAM, Appear, said: “Vivaro Media choosing Appear to support its upcoming live coverage of this world-renowned sporting event is testament to the market leading capabilities and reputation of our X Platform. Our ongoing collaboration with Vivaro Media ensures Latin American sports fans will enjoy an unparalleled viewing experience during the tournament. Investing in the X20 Platform reflects Vivaro Media’s commitment to delivering the most resilient, adaptable, and secure live media processing – perfectly suited for a global audience. We look forward to helping Vivaro Media become more efficient and sustainable in its broadcast operations while delivering second-to-none, quality coverage.”