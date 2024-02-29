MSE deploys Synamedia’s PowerVu to power media platform

Video software outfit, Synamedia, has been chosen by US company Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) to distribute its sports content and other programming to its recently launched Monumental Sports Network.

Acquired by Comcast/NBC Universal, Monumental Sports Network attains the broadcast rights in the Washington, DC metropolitan area for the NHL’s Washington Capitals, NBA’s Washington Wizards, and WNBA’s Washington Mystics.

The agreement with the tech firm included the integration of Synamedia’s PowerVu technology into MSE media distribution platform.

According to the company, the Synamedia PowerVu endpoint is designed to support high-efficiency video coding (HEVC) and high-definition delivery over satellite and IP terrestrial content distribution networks. The technology can be configured either as a single-stream receiver for decoding to baseband analog/digital video, or as a multi-stream variant for bulk decryption and high-density transcoding applications.

“We initially chose Synamedia for its proven solutions and established leadership in the market,” said Charlie Myers, chief technology officer at Monumental Sports. “But not only are they helping solve our challenges today, they are preparing us for future growth. As technology evolves, we’ll still be able to leverage Synamedia’s solution, as it’s fully compatible for IP distribution and its ease-of-use was incredibly important for our fast-paced growth plans

Julien Signes, general manager, video network, Synamedia, said: “The PowerVu technology is a no-brainer for regional sports broadcasting, as it prepares industry conglomerates for a smooth transition to the cloud and provides them with a trusted tool for expansion.”