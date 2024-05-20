Telia loses chief operating officer

Nordic telco Telia Company’s COO, Rainer Deutschmann, Is to leave his position on May 31, to pursue opportunities outside the company.

Deutschmann, whose full title is SVP and group COO, has been a member of the group executive management team since September 2020. He was responsible for the company’s common products, networks, IT and services, as well as being responsible for driving Telia’s digital transformation to become more agile with simplified operations, focused on growth, and with improved customer experience.

As of June 1, Hein Müskens, group chief information officer since March 1 last year, will, in addition to his current role, temporarily take on the position as acting group COO until a permanent replacement is announced.

Patrik Hofbauer, Telia Company president and CEO, said: “Rainer has been vital in driving Telia’s digital transformation over the last four years. This work has simplified and reduced the company’s legacy products and platforms, standardized, scaled and modernized our network and IT assets, and returned the business to growth. As Rainer is now leaving Telia, I wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”