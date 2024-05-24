Telenor names Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer CEO

Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer as been appointed chief executive officer and president of Nordic telco Telenor Group.

Schilbred Fasmer succeeds Sigve Brekke who is stepping down at the end of his contract in December after serving nearly a decade as CEO.

She will join the telco from SpareBank where she is currently CEO.

She was previously a group EVP of the insurance company Fremtind Forsikring and was head of corporate Banking at DNB Bank as .

According to Telenor, Schilbred Fasmer has significant capital markets experience including private equity, corporate finance and several banks including Citibank, as well as from the FMCG industry.

Her board experience also includes serving as the chair of the Oslo Stock Exchange, a member of the Supervisory Board of the Central Bank of Norway, and being a board member of Vipps, Norway’s market-leading payment app.

Jens Petter Olsen, chair of the Telenor board said: “Benedicte, together with all the talented employees in Telenor, will continue to deliver great results in the company’s next phase. Telenor’s financial targets stand firm, and there are no plans for any strategy shifts. Benedicte’s strong track record from technology and customer driven companies, and extensive top manager and board experience have impressed the board.”

Schilbred Fasmer added, “I feel incredibly privileged to be given the opportunity to lead Telenor, which is in a class-of-its-own when it comes to profitable growth and customer experience in the European telecoms industry. I have been working with digital innovation and transformation for two decades, and in my opinion banking and the telco industry are facing similar disruptions. I am very much looking forward to contributing to continued growth and customer centricity in Telenor.”