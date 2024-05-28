Viasat World and Canal+ have partnered to launching a new crime-themed channel, Viasat True Crime, in the Polish market.

Canal+ will serve as the primary broadcaster and technical partner for the new channel, which will be available via the company’s Relax+ and higher packages.

Viasat True Crime will focus exclusively on true crime programming, including marquee documentaries about real-life cases, true crime drama series, and crime-fighting reality shows. Viasat World has also secured the SVOD and FAST rights for a large part of its launch content.

Titles appearing on the channel at launch include documentaries: The Clown And The Candyman and Married To A Psychopath; true crime series Murder Uncut and Killer Cases; reality show Busted In Bangkok: Thai Tourist Police and Prison Down Under’ as well as drama productions such as The Sixth Commandment, Des, The Hunt For A Killer and The Serpent.

Viasat True Crime joins the channel offering of Viasat World, whose Polish portfolio already includes thematic channels Polsat Viasat Explore, Polsat Viasat History and Polsat Viasat Nature, as well as Epic Drama.

Benjamin Groocock, CEO for Viasat World, said: “Our independence as a broadcaster allows us to work closely with our operator partners and respond quickly to audience needs; and we’re thrilled to have Canal+ as our partner for the launch of Viasat True Crime.”