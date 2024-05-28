M7 partners with Prima Group to distribute channels across Slovakia

Canal+ company M7 Group has partnered with with Prague-based Prima Group for the satellite distribution of channels Prima Cool SK and Prima Love SK across the Slovakia.

Prima Cool SK launched on May 27, via the M7-owned Skylink TV platform at ASTRA 23.5 East. The channel is home to original comedy series, entertainment formats and travel magazines targeting mainly younger and male viewers, according to M7. While, Prima LOVE SK, which primarily attracts female audiences, will launch later this year.

Per the agreement, M7 Platform Services will provide Prima Group with technical solutions for the safe and secure delivery of both channels to third-party operators in Slovakia.

M7 and Prima Group have a long-standing partnership for the distribution of a wide range of Prima channels in the Czech market.

Since 2017, Skylink already distributes Prima SK to its customers in the Slovak market, followed in 2020 by CNN Prima News.

Michal Stárek, senior distribution manager at Prima Group said: “We are very excited about the satellite launch of the new Slovak Prima channels via M7. With Skylink as key TV provider in Slovakia, the agreement allows us to maximize our reach among Slovak TV homes. Furthermore, it ensures us the secure and safe delivery of Prima COOL and Prima Love to Slovak third-party operators.

Bill Wijdeveld, VP platform content services at M7 Group, said: “Already since many years, Prima Group is a key partner for M7 in the Czech and Slovak market. We are therefore very pleased with this new agreement and thank Prima Group for its trust and confidence in the capabilities of the M7 Platform Services team. We look forward to a fruitful continuation of our partnership.”