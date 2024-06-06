Pluto TV, Your Channels & OUTtv launch LGBTQI+ channel

Paramount Global’s FAST operator, Pluto TV, will launch a LGBTQI+ skewed channel, in partnership with content providers Your Channels and OUTtv, across its platform this June, in celebration of Pride Month.

PRIDEtv features LGBTQI+ focused arthouse films, documentaries, queer series, short films, reality shows, and original productions.

Its roster of content includes Beyonce on Top, and Cherry Grove Stories; TV series Woke, #Luimelia, Single Out and All You Need; movies like L-Bomb, Another Gay Movie and Eurovision Film Douze Points; and Reality Show Queen of the Oilpatch, among more.

The lifestyle channel is currently available exclusively on Pluto TV in Austria, Germany, Italy, Latin America, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK.

Olivier Jollet, executive vice president and international general manager at Pluto TV, said: “Pluto TV is committed to offering a diverse range of programming for a wide range of audiences, and it’s key for us that our viewers feel represented when watching on our platform. PRIDEtv is an important brand that represents the LGBTQ+ community worldwide, and we are happy to bring its iconic content on our platform internationally, featuring stories that can unite our fans.”

Jefta Lentz, CEO of Your Channels, said: “This multi-territory collaboration with Pluto TV not only underscores our commitment to bringing our LGBTQI+ content to a new group of viewers, but also gives us the opportunity to enhance the connection between advertisers and viewers, with our newest technology. By pushing the boundaries of traditional media, we are excited to create more dynamic, targeted advertising opportunities that benefit both viewers and brands”.

Marc Putman, Founder & CEO of OUTtv Media, said: “Launching PRIDEtv on Pluto TV is another milestone in our strategy to expand our services to the global LGBTQI+ and open-minded audiences, offering them a 360-degree content experience. Our programming goes beyond entertainment; it’s about creating a space where everyone can see themselves reflected on screen. The content offer includes a mix of global and local productions, and programming varies by territory to ensure it is always relevant to the audience of each territory.”