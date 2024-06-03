SPI International’s FunBox and FightBox joins Fubo’s Molotov

Canal+ company, SPI International, has expanded its partnership with the French OTT service Molotov, owned by streaming platform Fubo.

SPI International has introduced Fast&FunBox and FightBox, to Molotov’s lineup which will be available in Molotov’s extended basic package.

SPI International builds on its partnership Molotov, with it currently offering the gaming channel Gametoon on the service.

Fast&FunBox delivers programming of action/adveenture sports including car racing, motocross, snowboarding, and skateboarding. While, FightBox is dedicated to combat sports, offering a selection of exclusive content, live events and weekly programming across mixed martial arts, boxing, wrestling, karate, kickboxing, taekwondo among other disciplines.

“We’re excited to further strengthen our relationship with Molotov by introducing Fast&FunBox and FightBox to French audiences. These offerings, alongside Gametoon, cater to MMA, extreme sports, and esports enthusiasts, in harmony with Fubo’s mission to deliver dynamic sports entertainment to audiences worldwide. With SPI International’s channels on Molotov, viewers can enjoy a diverse range of sports content including appointment to view live fights and breathtaking adrenaline sports,” said Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International.

“Our parent company, Fubo, has built a successful business in multiple countries following the sports entertainment model, and we plan to expand Molotov’s offering in the same way”, said Grégory Samak, MD at Molotov. “As a player in MMA, extreme sports and esports – all growing sports in France – SPI international is an obvious partner for Molotov as we go deeper into sport.”