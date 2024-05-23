Canal+ names new finance chief ahead of planned IPO

French pay TV operator Canal+ has named Amandine Ferré as its new finance director.

Ferré will take up her new post on September 16 following the departure of Grégoire Castaing, deputy CEO in charge of finance and strategy. She will report to Canal+ CEO Maxime Saada.

Ferré, who has also been appointed to the Canal+ Group executive committee, effective immediately, is currently in charge of financial management of Canal+’s planned IPO, a position she took up in April.

She served as director of business development for Studiocanal in China from last year, having previously served in the same role for India between 2018-21.

Ferré has also previously worked as finance director of of Dailymotion and finance director of Canal+ Tech.

Castaing is leaving Canal+ to take up a new role at Lagardère, recently acquired by parent company Vivendi.

Saada, who thanked Castaing for his 12 years of service and contribution to the transformation of the pay TV outfit’s fortunes over that time, said: “I am delighted to appoint Amandine Ferré to her new functions, which are essential for the Canal+ Group. Her in-depth knowledge of the Canal+ Group, Studiocanal and Dailymotion, as well as her international experience, particularly in Asia for more than six years, will be invaluable assets for our continued growth and expansion. This appointment is a further proof of the confidence placed in her by Canal+ Group on the basis of her numerous successful roles. I am delighted to have Amandine by our side for the future and I wish her the greatest success in this position.”