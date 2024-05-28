Sky Stream launches on Sky Italia

Streaming box Sky Stream will launch on Comcast-owned Italian pay TV operator Sky Italia on June 3.

Via Sky Stream, Italia customers will have access to all Sky content, from the main apps – including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, DAZN, RaiPlay, Discovery+, Paramount+, Apple TV+ and Mediaset Infinity, as well as the main free-to-air channels, located within in a single interface.

The streaming device capabilities includes Comcast’s Entertainment OS software, voice control, restart function, personalised schedule, playlist feature and 4K picture quality.

Sky launched Stream as a standalone product in the UK in October 2022 and in Ireland in 2023m with plans to launch in Germany this summer and Austria in 2025.

Andrea Duilio, CEO of Sky Italia, said: “In a world where people have more and more choice, almost half of consumers say they find it difficult to decide what to watch. This is precisely why Sky Glass was born, which, with its state-of-the-art operating system, allows us to solve this problem and save time.

He added, “today, with Sky Stream, we bring this innovative experience to any TV, giving everyone the ability to find the right content from apps, Sky and the main free-to-air channels easily and instantly. Choosing what to watch will be really easy for everyone.”