DAZN app launches on Sky platforms in UK and Ireland

The DAZN app is launching on Sky platforms – Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream in the UK and Ireland.

The DAZN app will sit alongside other streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ in the app section of Sky’s UI.

Sky customers will be able to register for the DAZN service on Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream.

In the UK and Ireland, DAZN is home to a multitude of sports ranging across boxing, MMA, wrestling, football, extreme sports, motorsports, golf, American football, among more.

The deal comes off the back of the launch of the sport streaming app on Sky devices in Italy.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: “It makes it even easier to access the DAZN app in the UK and Ireland. We are the global home of boxing – more than 150 fights across 2024 alone – and combat sports, and women’s football as well as the Saudi Pro League, Ironman and much more. The app is live on Sky for our boxing PPV mega event, 5 vs 5, which sees the best fighters from Matchroom and Queensbury going head-to-head. DAZN is growing rapidly and constantly investing in new content and technology, so it’s the perfect time for our service to be available in app form across Sky devices.

“DAZN’s distribution strategy is to be as accessible to as many sports fans as possible, and Sky’s great technology through Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream, will help us get into more homes across the UK and Ireland, so even more people can discover the sports entertainment universe we are creating,” He added.