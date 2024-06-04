Telenet’s BASE adds TV and internet services

Liberty Global-owned Belgian service provider Telenet has added TV and internet services to its low-cost mobile brand BASE.

BASE is now offering fixed Internet and TV throughout Belgium. The company said that the offering is aimed at consumers who want to choose their own services and only pay for what they really need,.

BASE, which has previously focused on its mobile offering, is now also offering BASE Internet and BASE TV to its existing mobile users.

Each product can be purchased separately – users of the internet and TV services do not need to be BASE mobile customers – with discounts available to purchasers of several products.

For television, BASE TV offers the option of watching programmes via the BASE TV box or the BASE TV app.

The app, like other conventional streaming apps, can be viewed via smartphone, tablet, TV screen via Chromecast, Apple TV and via smart TV portals.

BASE TV offers 28 French-language and 28 Dutch-language channels. Customers can choose the language version they prefer, or combine the two as an option. The TV service also offers recording (up to 200 hours), replay (36 hours), pause and forward.

The bo version provides one-click access to third-party streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, YouTube, Streamz, and Disney+.

Telenet says the streaming box is the smallest available on the Belgian market and that, thanks to its small size (8 cm x 8 cm x 1.8 cm), it can be fitted to the back of the TV.

The box does not need to be connected to a coaxial cable; the TV signal passes through BASE Internet. According to Telenet, it is made from 100% recycled materials, and is energy-efficient compared to other models, thanks to its low power consumption (maximum 3W).

With BASE Internet, customers can choose between a limited or an unlimited offer. With limited Internet, customers receive 300 GB of data per month, download speeds of 50 Mbps and upload speeds of 5 Mbps.

With the unlimited offer, there is no volume limit, and download speeds of 200 Mbps and upload speeds of 20 Mbps are available.