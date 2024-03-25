Sky to launch Sky Stream in Germany

Sky is planning to launch its Sky Stream player in the German market this summer, according to local reports.

The streaming box will be launched in the German market later in the summer, with Austria to follow in 2025.

The device can be connected to TVs via an HDMi port, enabling viewers to access Sky’s services without a satellite dish.

Prices for the streamer have not been announced.

Sky has yet to launch Sky Glass, its integrated connected TV set, for which Sky Stream was originally marketed as a companion device in the UK, in Germany.

Sky launched Stream as a standalone product in the UK in October 2022, offering a a 31-day rolling plan that can be cancelled at any time. Compact in size, the device uses the same smart user interface as Sky Glass.

The streaming device was also launched in Ireland later.