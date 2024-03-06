Sky Sports, BBC & Prime Video among most popular sports streaming apps

Connected TV and cross-screen advertising company, LG Ad Solutions, has revealed over a third of UK consumers use three or more streaming apps to watch live sports, with Sky Sports (57%), BBC (55%) and Prime Video (53%) among the most popular.

The LG Ad Solutions study on TV viewers’ behaviour and preferences around watching live sports surveyed more than 500 UK adults in January.

In its latest study the company found 72% of UK consumers are increasingly comfortable streaming live sports, with 92% of UK CTV viewers watching live sports on TV.

More than half of them plan to stream the upcoming UEFA Euro Cup finals, up by 14% compared to the 2020 Euros. Other key 2024 summer sporting events, such as The Olympics will be watched by 29% via streaming and 39% plan to stream Six Nations Rugby Tournament, according to LG Ad Solutions.

The company also reported 79% of UK viewers wanted more relevant TV ads during sports events, with 72% wanting ads to include game scores and updates.

“With digital viewing already on the agenda for half of UK UEFA fans, and increasingly popular among wider consumers, it’s clear that the UK CTV audience has grown to a critical mass, warranting further investment. On top of this, as competition increases amongst brands to get in front of these valuable, addressable streaming audiences, innovations in the CTV space like first-screen ads, or CTV Native formats, offer a way for brands to cut through the noise and stand out against the typical 30-second ad slot,” said Edward Wale, VP, International, LG Ad Solutions.